Panthers signing Ameer Abdullah

Getty Images

The Panthers worked out free agent running back Ameer Abdullah on Wednesday. They plan to sign him, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports, with running back Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve.

The Vikings released Abdullah this week.

Abdullah played against the Panthers on Sunday, returning two kickoffs for 68 yards while playing seven special teams snaps.

The seven-year veteran served as the Vikings’ third running back and kickoff returner and had played all six games, with 10 touches for 47 yards and seven kickoff returns for 162 yards.

Abdullah has played 80 games with 22 starts in his career, averaging 26.2 yards on 94 kickoff returns and gaining 2,031 yards with 12 touchdowns on 449 touches.