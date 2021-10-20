PFT’s 2021 MVP watch, Week Seven

Getty Images

Kyler Murray is back on top.

Like every Wednesday, here are our current leading candidates, with odds from the PointsBet sportsbook. And there’s another new favorite again.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (+350, last week +650): Arizona is the last unbeaten team, and Kyler Murray would win the award if it were awarded today.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (+500, last week +500): Holding firm in the odds, Allen continues to be a serious contender — especially with a soft schedule on the horizon.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (+1000, last week +1200): The Ravens hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC, one of the keys to getting serious consideration.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (+600, last week +500): If the Bucs finish with the No. 1 in the NFC, he’ll likely win it.

Titans running back Derrick Henry (+2500; last week +5000): We pegged Henry as a major value at +8000. Given that he’s on pace to shatter the single-season rushing record, +2500 is still a good value.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (+1100, last week +1000): There’s no reason for his odds to have dropped, making him an even better value.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (+500, last week +700): That calf injury makes him a risky bet, until we know whether he’ll miss time because of it.

Others to watch: Patrick Mahomes (+1600), Justin Herbert (+1200), Matthew Stafford (+800), Joe Burrow (+10000).

Oddity: Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs, at +15000, has better odds than his older brother, Bills WR Stefon Diggs, at +20000.