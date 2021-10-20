Quenton Nelson returns to practice for Colts

Getty Images

Colts left guard Quenton Nelson‘s journey back to the lineup took a step forward on Wednesday.

Nelson has missed the last three games while on injured reserve with ankle and knee injuries, but the team got the clock started on his return to action on Wednesday when they designated him for return. Nelson will take part in practice and can be activated at any point in the next 21 days.

Head coach Frank Reich told reporters that Nelson will start off with a limited practice session and see where things go from there. He didn’t rule out the possibility of Nelson playing against the 49ers on Sunday night, so that practice progression will likely be indicative of the chances of that happening.

Rookie defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo and wide receiver Dezmon Patmon will also be back at practice, so the Colts could get multiple fresh faces in the lineup in the near future.