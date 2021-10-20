Ravens designate Nick Boyle to return from IR

Getty Images

The Ravens have experienced significant injury issues in 2021 but have still started the season 5-1.

Now Baltimore is starting to get healthier on offense.

The team announced on Wednesday that tight end Nick Boyle has been designated to return from IR.

Boyle hasn’t played since dislocating his knee last November. He had returned to practice in September, but the Ravens put him on IR to give him more time to recover. Now the club has a 21-day window to activate Boyle to the 53-man roster.

Boyle has spent his entire career with Baltimore, excelling as a blocking tight end. Originally a 2015 fifth-round pick, Boyle signed a two-year extension with the Ravens in January.

In 73 career games with 50 starts, Boyle has 120 receptions for 1,047 yards with four touchdowns.