Ravens place Brandon Knight on reserve/did not report list

Offensive lineman Brandon Knight did not report to the Ravens after they claimed him off waivers Monday. So the team placed Knight on the reserve/did not report list.

He will not count against the 53-player roster and his salary does not count against their salary cap. It also means the Ravens retain Knight’s rights.

“I don’t really know the details on that,” Harbaugh said of Knight’s status, via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun. “I think that was a personal decision on his part. So he’d have to answer that. I don’t know, but he decided not to report.”

The Cowboys cut Knight on Saturday and had planned to re-sign him to the practice squad if he cleared waivers. He didn’t.

The Ravens lost Ronnie Stanley to season-ending ankle surgery, leaving them with a with a need in the offensive line. They since have signed veteran offensive lineman James Carpenter.