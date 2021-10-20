Ravens signing guard James Carpenter to practice squad

Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are signing former Atlanta Falcons guard James Carpenter to their practice squad to help address some injury concerns on the roster.

Carpenter was released by the Falcons in March with two years remaining one a four-year contract he signed with the team in 2019. A former first-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2011, Carpenter has started 121 out of 127 games played during his 10 seasons in the NFL. He started 24 games for Atlanta over the previous two seasons.

The Ravens find themselves short up front after guard Ben Cleveland was played on injured reserve last week. Starting guard Tyre Phillips is still working back from a knee injury sustained in the Ravens’ season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Tackle Ronnie Stanley is out for the year with an ankle injury as well and had surgery this week.

Carpenter joins the team’s practice squad with the Ravens also claiming tackle Brandon Knight off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys.

In addition to Carpenter, the Ravens also signed linebacker Joe Thomas to the practice squad and released linebacker Chris Smith.