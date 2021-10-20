Report: Dolphins’ deal for Deshaun Watson could happen this week

Getty Images

The Texans have kept Deshaun Watson on their roster all season, but they have made him inactive for every game. Watson soon may have a new home and a chance to revive his career.

The Texans could have a deal with the Dolphins completed this week, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports. The trade deadline is Nov. 2, and the Dolphins play the Texans on Dec. 7.

Miami long has been linked with Watson, whom Dolphins owner Stephen Ross reportedly has coveted since the quarterback requested a trade from Houston in the offseason. The sides have talked on and off for months, but McClain reports those “talks have intensified into serious negotiations.”

The Dolphins have lost five in a row, the most recent coming Sunday in London against the previous winless Jaguars. Jacksonville hadn’t won a game since the 2020 season opener. Second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Miami’s first-round choice in 2020, has not worked out as hoped with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the three games he has played this season.

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio has been asking for three first-round draft choices and two second-round picks. Watson has a no-trade clause and would have to approve any deal, but it is expected he would accept a trade to the Dolphins.

Watson still faces 22 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct, and police and NFL investigations are ongoing. The NFL, to this point, has not had a decision to make about whether to place Watson on the Commissioner’s Exempt List.

Watson, 26, has thrown 104 touchdowns and 36 interceptions. He made the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons.