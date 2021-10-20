Report: Whitney Mercilus is expected to sign with Packers

Getty Images

It didn’t take long for defensive end Whitney Mercilus to find a new place to play.

Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk790 reports that Mercilus is expected to sign with the Packers. There’s no word on when an agreement might be finalized.

Mercilus was released by the Texans on Tuesday in his 10th season with the team. He had 12 tackles and three sacks in six games with the Texans this season.

The Packers have a need on the edges of their defense. Za'Darius Smith had back surgery early this month and is on injured reserve along with Chauncey Rivers. Preston Smith played eight snaps last weekend because of an oblique injury, which left a lot of playing time for Rashan Gary and Jonathan Garvin.