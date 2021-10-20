Rick Spielman on Kirk Cousins contract: Always looking at where cap will be next year

Getty Images

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins signed a two-year contract extension in 2020 that tied him to the team through the 2022 season and set him up to have a fully guaranteed $35 million base salary and $45 million cap hit.

That would make up a sizable percentage of the team’s cap and that’s led to speculation about whether the Vikings will work on another extension that lowers Cousins’ cap hit while keeping him around for a longer spell. On Tuesday, General Manager Rick Spielman offered little hint about the team’s plans while saying that he and executive vice president Rob Brzezinski are always looking at long-term cap planning.

“We’ve already looked at that two years ago. We looked at it this offseason. It’s all part of roster planning,” Spielman said, via the team’s website. “You’re always continuing to look forward where we’re projecting the cap will be next year. I’ll sit down with Rob at the midway point and see where our guys are playing and where we’re at cap-wise.”

Cousins had a poor game against the Browns in a Week Four loss, but has played well otherwise while completing just under 70 percent of his passes and throwing 13 touchdowns against two interceptions. A full year of that kind of production would probably make an extension likelier before the 2022 season gets underway.