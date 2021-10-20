Sean McDermott: We’ve got to do a better job in the red zone

Getty Images

Though they’re 4-2 and lost to the Titans on Monday, the Bills have been one of the league’s most dominant teams through the first six weeks of the season.

Buffalo has a pair of shutout victories and is still the league’s top defense and ranks second in points scored.

But even as the Bills have scored at least 31 points in each of their last five games, head coach Sean McDermott feels like the team could be better.

Buffalo is currently 26th in red-zone offense, scoring touchdowns on just 55 percent of possessions inside the 20. The Bills were 2-of-5 in the category on Monday night, including Josh Allen’s ill-fated QB sneak on fourth down with 22 seconds left in the game.

But back in the first half, the team settled for 24- and 28-yard field goals that built only a 6-0 advantage.

“It’s certainly an area we’ve got to improve,” McDermott said Tuesday, via Chris Brown of the team’s website. “We’re leaving potential points off the board. Even though quite a few of our wins have been lopsided wins, they could’ve been even more lopsided, right? Then in last night’s game two-for-five [in the red zone].

“As well as we played offensively in the game, the end of the first quarter we’re up 6-0. We should’ve been up 14-zip at that point. Maybe that’s a difference in the game. Maybe it’s not. Who knows? But don’t want to play that game at this point. We’ve got to do a better job in the red zone execution-wise. There are points to be had there, for sure.”

The Bills have their bye in Week Seven then have a string of four matchups against the Dolphins, Jaguars, Jets, and Colts — a clear opportunity to build an insurmountable advantage in the AFC East. But if Buffalo is to make a deep playoff run, the team will need to take better advantage of all scoring opportunities.