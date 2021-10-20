T.J. Watt named AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Steelers needed T.J. Watt to be at his best late in Sunday’s game against the Seahawks and Watt certainly delivered.

Now the Pittsburgh edge rusher has been named AFC defensive player of the week.

Watt finished Sunday’s game with a pair of sacks, three tackles for loss, three passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

Both of Watt’s sacks came in overtime in critical situations. The first came on third-and-4 from the Pittsburgh 45, knocking Seattle out of Steelers territory and forcing a punt. And the second came after Pittsburgh had punted it back to the Seahawks, as Watt strip-sacked Geno Smith. Linebacker Devin Bush recovered the loose ball and set up Chris Boswell’s walk-off, 37-yard field goal.

Watt missed one game due to a groin injury this season but has picked up right where he left off in 2020. He has 7.0 sacks through five games with seven tackles for loss, 12 QB hits, three passes defensed, and three forced fumbles.

The Steelers have their bye in Week Seven before heading to Cleveland to take on the division-rival Browns in Week Eight.