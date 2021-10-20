Taylor Rapp named NFC defensive player of the week

USA TODAY Sports

The Rams humiliated the Giants last Sunday and safety Taylor Rapp had a hand in the 38-11 victory.

Rapp intercepted a Daniel Jones pass intended for Evan Engram in the second quarter and returned the ball inside the Giants’ 15-yard-line. That set up a Darrell Henderson touchdown that was part of a 28-point quarter that swung the game the Rams’ way.

The game wasn’t in doubt when Rapp came up with another pick. He nabbed another errant Jones throw and set the Rams up at midfield. They’d turn the field position into a Cooper Kupp touchdown catch.

Rapp had four tackles and three passes defensed on the day and the NFL named him the NFC defensive player of the week on Wednesday.