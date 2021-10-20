Teddy Bridgewater now also dealing with quad injury, listed as questionable

Getty Images

Coach Vic Fangio said Tuesday he expects Teddy Bridgewater to start Thursday night against the Browns, but the Broncos officially list the quarterback as questionable.

Bridgewater was limited with a foot injury on Monday and Tuesday, and on Wednesday, the Broncos added a quadriceps injury. He again was limited in practice.

Bridgewater injured his foot Sunday when right guard Graham Glasgow accidentally stepped on him on Bridgewater’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Noah Fant in the fourth quarter.

“It was just a little bad luck,” Bridgewater said Tuesday, via Mike Klis of 9News.

The Broncos have lost three games in a row, with Bridgewater throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions in those games. They hope to turn things around against the Browns, who will start Case Keenum at quarterback with Baker Mayfield nursing an injured left shoulder.

The Broncos’ practice report also lists left tackle Garett Bolles (knee) as questionable after he again was limited in practice. Safety Caden Sterns was added to the injury report with an illness and he, too, is questionable.

Inside linebacker Baron Browning (concussion) and outside linebacker Aaron Patrick (ankle) were ruled out.

Fant (foot) had a full practice for the first time all week and has no designation. Running back Melvin Gordon (hip) also is good to go after full practices Tuesday and Wednesday.