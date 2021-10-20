Titans sign Bobby Hart off Bills practice squad

Getty Images

Tennessee has made several roster moves on Wednesday as the club begins preparing for its Week Seven matchup with Kansas City.

The Titans announced they’ve signed offensive lineman Bobby Hart off the Bills practice squad and announced the previously reported signing of defensive back Greg Maybin off the Cardinals’ practice squad.

A veteran offensive tackle, Hart has appeared in 79 games with 66 starts since entering the league as a seventh-round pick in the 2015 draft. He started 13 games for Cincinnati in 2020.

The Titans placed tackle Ty Sambrailo on the reserve/retired list last week and left tackle Taylor Lewan entered the conclusion protocol during Monday’s victory over the Bills.

Tennessee also announced that interior offensive lineman Daniel Munyer and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison have been designated to return from injured reserve.

Munyer has been dealing with an ankle injury and Murchison had an elbow injury.