Tom Brady vs. Justin Fields is the largest age difference between starting QBs ever

Getty Images

In Sunday’s Buccaneers-Bears game, 44-year-old Tom Brady and 22-year-old Justin Fields will set a new NFL record for the largest age gap between starting quarterbacks.

It’s not an old record. The previous record was Tom Brady vs. Mac Jones three weeks ago. Jones had just turned 23.

Before Brady and Jones faced off, the record for the largest age gap between starting quarterbacks was set last year, when Brady and the Buccaneers played Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

And the age gap record can be broken once again on January 2, when the Buccaneers face the Jets and rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, who is five months younger than Fields. Wilson was born on Brady’s 22nd birthday.