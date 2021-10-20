Washington releases Dustin Hopkins, signs Chris Blewitt to 53-man roster

Getty Images

Washington has officially made a change at kicker.

After seven seasons, the Football Team has released Dustin Hopkins. Washington signed Chris Blewitt from its practice squad to the 53-man roster to take Hopkins’ place.

Hopkins has missed a pair of field goals and two extra points through the first six games of the season. Hopkins missed s 42-yard field goal wide left in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs. That would have given Washington a 16-10 lead.

Hopkins’ two missed extra points were in Washington’s Week Four victory over Atlanta.

Hopkins had been Washington’s kicker since 2015, connecting on 84 percent of his career field goals and 94.2 percent of his extra points. Last season, he was 27-of-34 on field goals, missing four from 40-49 yards and a pair from 50-plus. He also missed one from 30-39 yards.

Blewitt has spent time with the Bears and has tried out for a couple of other teams. He was with Washington’s practice squad earlier this month before the team cut him. But Blewitt re-signed with the Football Team’s practice squad on Tuesday.

Blewitt was among a group of kickers working out for Washington on Tuesday that also included Sam Sloman and Lirim Hajrullahu.