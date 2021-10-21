Allen Robinson returns to limited practice, but Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks remain out

Getty Images

The Bears got receiver Allen Robinson (ankle) back to practice Thursday. He was limited after sitting out Wednesday.

Robinson injured his ankle in Week 5 against the Raiders but played 56 snaps against the Packers and caught four passes for 53 yards.

The Bears added defensive lineman Bilal Nichols to the practice report with a knee injury. He missed Thursday’s session. Safety Tashaun Gipson (hip) sat out Thursday after being limited a day earlier.

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack (foot) and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (groin) remained out of practice. Returner Jakeem Grant (ankle) also didn’t practice for a second consecutive day.

Cornerback Duke Shelley (ankle) was limited.

Bears receivers coach Mike Furrey returned to practice Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. He missed six days.