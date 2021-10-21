Antonio Gibson, Terry McLaurin return to practice for Washington

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team got a couple of key offensive players back on the practice field Thursday.

Running back Antonio Gibson (shin) and wide receiver Terry McLaurin (hamstring) were practicing after sitting out Wednesday’s session. Both players were on the injury report and listed as questionable last week, but they played in Washington’s loss to the Chiefs and Thursday’s practice likely has them on track to face the Packers as well.

Both players were limited participants in practice. Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (quad), wide receiver Dyami Brown (knee), and cornerback William Jackson III (knee) were in the same category.

Tackle Sam Cosmi (ankle), wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin), right guard Brandon Scherff (knee), and wide receiver Cam Sims (hamstring) remained out of practice for the second straight day. All four players missed last Sunday’s game.