Baker Mayfield has fractured humerus

USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield sounded like someone who wanted to play through his shoulder injury. On Thursday, it’s clear that Mayfield needs some time to heal.

Mayfield told Jay Glazer of Fox Sports that Mayfield has a fracture in his humerus bone, at the shoulder. Mayfield said that the fracture is preventing his rotator cuff from “firing.”

When Mayfield suffered his latest shoulder dislocation on Sunday against the Cardinals, the fracture happened.

“I need that fracture to heal for me to get back out there,” Mayfield told Glazer.

Mayfield hopes the fracture will heal in time for him to play next Sunday, when the Browns face the Steelers. Of course, the fracture is just part of the damage that Mayfield has suffered as a result of two dislocations. Thus, whether the Browns agree with Mayfield’s assessment remains to be seen.