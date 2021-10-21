Bengals activate Samaje Perine off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Cincinnati will have one of its important depth pieces back for Sunday’s matchup with Baltimore.

The Bengals announced they’ve activated running back Samaje Perine off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday morning.

Perine missed last week’s victory over Detroit after going on the list on Oct. 11. Perine had played the majority of Cincinnati’s offensive snaps against Green Bay in Week Five, as starter Joe Mixon dealt with an ankle injury. He had 83 yards from scrimmage in that game.

Perine has 87 yards on 20 carries and seven catches fro 54 yards with a touchdown this season. A Washington fourth-round pick in the 2017 draft, Perine has been with the Bengals since 2019.