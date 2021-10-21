Bettor put $500,000 on Broncos +4, before Baker Mayfield was ruled out

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 21, 2021, 9:18 AM EDT
Cleveland Browns v New York Jets
Getty Images

The Browns are favorites against the Broncos in tonight’s Thursday Night Football game, but the line has moved toward Denver, particularly after Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Which makes one big bet particularly eye-opening.

Caesars Sportsbook reported a $500,000 bet on the Broncos +4, according to David Purdum of ESPN.

Once the Browns announced that Case Keenum would start in place of Mayfield, the line dropped to Broncos +2.

We don’t know whether this bettor had some kind of inside information about Mayfield’s injury, just suspected that Mayfield’s injured shoulder would have an impact on the game, or simply thought Broncos +4 was a good bet regardless of Mayfield’s status. But this is another reminder of how valuable injury information can be, and why it’s so important that the NFL and its 32 teams are transparent about injuries.

Plenty of people are wagering plenty of money on the NFL, and knowing about an injury that moves the line before it moves the line would be incredibly valuable.

Permalink 25 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

25 responses to “Bettor put $500,000 on Broncos +4, before Baker Mayfield was ruled out

  2. That is a terrible bet. I watched Bridgewater play several games now and he will be lucky to keep this game close even with all the injuries to the Browns.

  3. Plenty of people are wagering plenty of money on the NFL, and knowing about an injury that moves the line before it moves the line would be incredibly valuable.
    ===========================================================

    That’s why it’s called ‘gambling’.

  4. Love how pro sports have let the bookies into the game, especially football.

    Such a role model.

  5. This fella deserves to win the half million if he has to sit and watch this entire game

  7. After watching the Broncos performance against the Raiders last week I’d say Vegas money is safe.

  9. I disagree with your last 2 sentences, Mike. The betting lines shouldn’t have any influence on the injury report. Its purpose should be player safety and for the teams to comply with any and all league/local regulations that high impact sports demand. If fools want to part with their money, that’s on them. It’s called “gambling” for a reason.

  10. “But this is another reminder of how valuable injury information can be, and why it’s so important that the NFL and its 32 teams are transparent about injuries.”

    I find this opinion a bit disturbing. What should be important to NFL teams is putting their team in the best position to win. Not making sure bettors can make the most informed decision. Once everything tilts towards gambling, the NFL will have taken a giant step to becoming a farce.

  11. The Browns have lost 2 games in a row and have a short week with several injuries. It’s not unreasonable to bet against them. The fact that the line only moved 2 points tells us that either Vegas already strongly suspected that Mayfield would not start, or that his value is only 2 points more than Case Keenum’s.

  12. The NFL needs to focus on FOOTBALL and keeping pro football the #1 sport in America. Let the betters take their chances.

  13. I disagree. The league should determine how they operate and rules based off of gambling. I never agreed with forcing teams to report injuries. It’s a competitive disadvantage to have to highlight the health of your team. Even worse that the only real reason is for gambling.

  20. “Knowing about an injury that moves the line before it moves the line would be incredibly valuable.”…. Until it isn’t.

  21. It is certainly NOT how I would spend that much money, even with a pretty good chance of getting it back plus more. I certainly hope the bettor can afford to lose it, but I am hoping he comes out a winner because a Browns loss helps my favorite team in the division (Steelers).

  23. Sports betting is a fool’s errand. All those giant glitzy casinos did not get built by the winners.

  24. logicalone says:
    October 21, 2021 at 9:22 am
    That is a terrible bet. I watched Bridgewater play several games now and he will be lucky to keep this game close even with all the injuries to the Browns.

    ——————

    You say you’re logical, but logic says always follow the money.

  25. tinye67 says:
    October 21, 2021 at 9:30 am
    “But this is another reminder of how valuable injury information can be, and why it’s so important that the NFL and its 32 teams are transparent about injuries.”

    I find this opinion a bit disturbing. What should be important to NFL teams is putting their team in the best position to win. Not making sure bettors can make the most informed decision. Once everything tilts towards gambling, the NFL will have taken a giant step to becoming a farce.

    ————————

    Hate to break the news to you, but the NFL has been embedded with gambling for 50 years. That giant step was taken a long time ago. Gambling has become more acceptable from a social and surface level now. That’s the only difference.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.