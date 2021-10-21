Bettor put $500,000 on Broncos +4, before Baker Mayfield was ruled out

Getty Images

The Browns are favorites against the Broncos in tonight’s Thursday Night Football game, but the line has moved toward Denver, particularly after Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Which makes one big bet particularly eye-opening.

Caesars Sportsbook reported a $500,000 bet on the Broncos +4, according to David Purdum of ESPN.

Once the Browns announced that Case Keenum would start in place of Mayfield, the line dropped to Broncos +2.

We don’t know whether this bettor had some kind of inside information about Mayfield’s injury, just suspected that Mayfield’s injured shoulder would have an impact on the game, or simply thought Broncos +4 was a good bet regardless of Mayfield’s status. But this is another reminder of how valuable injury information can be, and why it’s so important that the NFL and its 32 teams are transparent about injuries.

Plenty of people are wagering plenty of money on the NFL, and knowing about an injury that moves the line before it moves the line would be incredibly valuable.