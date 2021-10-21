Brandon Knight announces he needs a break from football to address mental health

Getty Images

The Ravens claimed offensive tackle Brandon Knight off waivers from the Cowboys on Monday. Knight did not report to the team, and Baltimore placed him on the reserve/did not report list.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Knight “would have to answer” why he didn’t report, and Knight did just that Thursday.

Knight, 24, said he is taking time away from the game to focus on his mental health.

“First and foremost, I want to thank the Baltimore Ravens for allowing me another opportunity to play the game I’ve always loved,” Knight said in a statement. “As of now, I’ve decided to take a break from football to address my mental health. Although it was a difficult decision, it was a necessary one to be back home with my family. I look forward to returning next season.”

Knight joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He appeared in seven games as a rookie, getting one start, and started nine of 13 games played in 2020.

This season, Knight had seen action on only four snaps.

The Ravens lost Ronnie Stanley to season-ending ankle surgery, leaving them with a with a need in the offensive line. They since have signed veteran offensive lineman James Carpenter.