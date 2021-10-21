Brian Poole, Chris Smith worked out for Texans

USA TODAY Sports

Veteran cornerback Brian Poole‘s visit with the Patriots didn’t result in a contract, so he’s moved on to meet with another team.

Poole’s agent Drew Rosenhaus announced that his client worked out for the Texans on Thursday.

Poole spent a month with the Saints this summer before landing on injured reserve. He was released from that list last week and his return to health has allowed him to begin pursuing a job with another team.

Terrance Mitchell, Vernon Hargreaves, Tavierre Thomas, Desmond King, Jimmy Moreland, and Tremon Smith are on the Texans depth chart at cornerback.

Rosenhaus also passed along word that defensive end Chris Smith worked out for Houston as well. The Texans have an opening on their defensive line after releasing Whitney Mercilus.