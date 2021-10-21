Broncos don’t activate Jerry Jeudy, promote John Brown

Getty Images

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy won’t make his return from injured reserve for Thursday night’s game against the Browns.

Jeudy was designated to return last Saturday, but head coach Vic Fangio said he was unlikely to play this week and the team is not activating him ahead of the game.

Jeudy has been out since injuring his ankle in Week One. A Halloween game against Washington will be his next opportunity to get on the field.

The Broncos did add a receiver to the roster on Thursday. John Brown has been elevated from the practice squad for the second straight week. The former Cardinals, Ravens, and Bills wideout played six snaps in last Sunday’s loss to the Raiders.

Linebacker Pita Taumoepenu has also been called up for Thursday night.