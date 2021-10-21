Broncos rule out Von Miller with ankle injury

Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have ruled out pass rusher Von Miller for the remainder of Thursday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns due to an ankle injury.

Miller was injured inside the final minute of the first half when he collided with teammate Dre'Mont Jones while chasing Browns quarterback Case Keenum. Jones stepped on the outside of Miller’s left ankle and he slowly limped to the sideline.

Miller was initially deemed questionable to return before officially ruled out for the night.

Miller had two tackles and a quarterback hit before exiting the game.