Browns activate Jarvis Landry off injured reserve

Getty Images

The Browns won’t have their starting quarterback and top two running backs for Thursday’s matchup with the Broncos.

But it looks like they will have one of their key offensive weapons.

Cleveland has activated receiver Jarvis Landry off injured reserve and he is expected to play against Denver.

Landry sprained his MCL back in Cleveland’s Week Two victory over Houston. The Browns designated him to return last Friday, allowing him to get in one practice before the team’s Week Six matchup with the Cardinals. Even with the short week, Cleveland has apparently seen enough to feel comfortable with him playing.

Landry has six catches for 80 yards and two carries for 13 yards with a touchdown in two games this season.

Cleveland may not have receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Thursday, as the receiver is questionable with a shoulder injury.

The Browns also announced that they’ve elevated quarterback Nick Mullens and cornerback Herb Miller off the practice squad for Thursday’s game. Mullens will serve as Case Keenum’s backup. He’s been with the Browns since early September after the Eagles cut him in August.