Bruce Arians doesn’t attend Buccaneers offensive meetings

Usually, a head coach attends the meetings relative to the side of the ball in which he built his expertise. For Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, that’s the offense. However, Arians says he doesn’t attend offensive meetings.

Via JoeBucsFan.com, Arians recently told Colin Cowherd that Arians takes a hands-off approach to the offense.

“I get way too much credit for the [offense],” Arians said. “I don’t even go to the meetings. I mean [offensive coordinator] Byron [Leftwich] runs this offense from top to bottom and doesn’t get enough credit for it.”

Leftwich nevertheless has received little head-coaching buzz, despite the significant role he has on the team. Of course, some surely will try to minimize Leftwich’s contributions by giving plenty of credit to quarterback Tom Brady for taking charge of the offense and, frankly, the entire team.

It will be interesting to see whether Leftwich gets a closer look in the 2022 hiring cycle. With 12 weeks left in the regular season, it will be here before you know it.