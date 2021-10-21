Bruce Arians says Bucs won’t trade Ronald Jones

Getty Images

Leonard Fournette has been the clear No. 1 running back for the Buccaneers this season and that’s led some to wonder if the team might entertain trade offers for Ronald Jones with the November 2 trade deadline approaching.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians threw cold water on that idea Wednesday. When asked about the chance of a deal, Arians recalled Jones testing positive for COVID late in the 2020 regular season and then hurting his quad in the postseason as reasons why he’d rather have depth at running back than anything they might get back in trade.

“No, none at all,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “It’s a long season, and just that scenario that happened last year and still with COVID, you can’t have enough good backs.”

Jones has 31 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown so far this season. Giovani Bernard and Ke'Shawn Vaughn round out the running back depth chart in Tampa.