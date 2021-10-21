Cardinals restructured Jordan Phillips contract with Zach Ertz joining team

Getty Images

The Cardinals traded for tight end Zach Ertz last week and the move required them to do a little maneuvering under the salary cap;

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team restructured defensive tackle Jordan Phillips‘ contract. Converting a portion of his salary into a signing bonus created just over $5.2 million in cap space for this season.

The Cardinals added two voidable years to Phillips’ deal in order to spread the cap hit out into as many future seasons as possible. Phillips has a $10 million base salary for next season.

Phillips opened this season on injured reserve and made his 2021 debut in last Sunday’s win over the Browns. He had two tackles in 21 defensive snaps.