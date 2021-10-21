Case Keenum is the Browns’ 31st starting quarterback since 1999

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield gave the Browns something they hadn’t had since re-entering the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1999: Stability at the quarterback position. Until now, when Mayfield will miss tonight’s game against the Broncos and Case Keenum will start for the Browns.

That makes Keenum the Browns’ 31st starting quarterback since this version of the Cleveland Browns franchise began playing in 1999. That’s the most different starting quarterbacks of any franchise in the NFL.

Here’s the full list of Browns quarterbacks since they re-entered the NFL in 1999: Tim Couch, Ty Detmer, Doug Pederson, Spergon Wynn, Kelly Holcomb, Jeff Garcia, Luke McCown, Trent Dilfer, Charlie Frye, Derek Anderson, Ken Dorsey, Brady Quinn, Bruce Gradkowski, Colt McCoy, Jake Delhomme, Seneca Wallace, Brandon Weeden, Thaddeus Lewis, Jason Campbell, Brian Hoyer, Johnny Manziel, Connor Shaw, Josh McCown, Austin Davis, Robert Griffin III, Cody Kessler, DeShone Kizer, Kevin Hogan, Tyrod Taylor, Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum.

Mayfield has started 51 consecutive games, by far the most for any of those quarterbacks. Mayfield’s presence allowed the infamous jersey with every Browns’ quarterback’s name to be retired.

Now Keenum adds another name to the long list of Browns starting quarterbacks. Browns fans can only hope that list doesn’t get longer any time soon.