Colts restructure T.Y. Hilton’s contract

It’s unclear if the Colts will have wide receiver T.Y. Hilton in the lineup for Sunday night’s game against the 49ers, but they will have more cap room to work with this season after addressing his contract.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Colts restructured Hilton’s contract to free up $2.3 million in cap space for the rest of the season. That money could be used for a free agent signing or trade acquisition ahead of the November 2 deadline to make a deal.

Hilton signed a one-year deal with an $8 million base salary, so moving the cap hit into future years likely involves adding a void year or years onto the deal.

Hilton had neck surgery in August and played his first game last Sunday. He had four catches for 80 yards, but hurt his quad and did not practice on Wednesday.