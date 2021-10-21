Dallas Goedert remains out of practice despite being activated off COVID list

Getty Images

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is back on the active roster, but he is not back at practice.

The Eagles activated Goedert from the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday morning. The team, though, listed him as a non-participant in practice with an illness.

Goedert missed last Thursday’s loss to the Buccaneers after he tested positive for the virus on Oct. 12. Goedert, who is vaccinated, needed two negative tests separated by 24 hours to rejoin the team.

The Eagles traded Zach Ertz to the Cardinals last week, leaving Goedert as the leader in the tight ends room. Goedert has 15 receptions for 216 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Eagles long snapper Rick Lovato (hamstring) was limited Thursday. Right tackle Lane Johnson, who was limited Wednesday in his first practice in three weeks, was among those with a full practice.