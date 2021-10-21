D’Ernest Johnson runs for 146 yards and a TD as Browns down Broncos 17-14

October 21, 2021
D'Ernest Johnson rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown and Case Keenum threw for 199 yards and a score as the depleted Cleveland Browns managed a 17-14 victory over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

Even without quarterback Baker Mayfield and top two running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns managed to do just enough offensively to outlast the Broncos.

Johnson accounted for 34 yards on the opening drive of the game for the Browns with runs of 20 and 10 yards before a 4-yard touchdown run got the Browns out to a quick 7-0 lead.

Chase McLaughlin would add a 52-yard field goal on Cleveland’s second drive to give Cleveland a 10-0 advantage that would carry into halftime.

Teddy Bridgewater was limited due to a foot injury and seemed to struggle to step hard into his throws throughout the night. He underthrew a pass for John Brown in the end zone that was picked off by John Johnson III on the Broncos ensuing possession.

On the first possession of the third quarter, Bridgewater and the Broncos finally put together a scoring drive. A 13-play, 79-yard drive ended with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Bridgewater to Melvin Gordon to cut the lead to 10-7. The Browns answered right back with a 13-play scoring drive of their own. Keenum hit fullback Johnny Stanton for a 1-yard touchdown to extend the lead back to 10.

Denver would again cut the deficit to three with 5:17 remaining as Bridgewater hit Javonte Williams on a screen pass that went for a 10-yard touchdown to make it a 17-14 game.

However, the Browns never gave the Broncos a chance to go for the tying score. Cleveland didn’t even face a third down on their final drive until just over a minute remained on the clock. Johnson picked up the first on third-and-2 only to have an illegal motion penalty make it a third-and-7. It still didn’t matter as Johnson picked up the first down for a second time and enabled the Browns to run out the clock for the victory.

Bridgewater finished with 187 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception for Denver.

  2. Thank you Thank you D’Ernest Johnson, Case Kenum and the entire Browns team. This loss for the Broncos may finally be the one to fire Fangio, Shurmur and bench Teddy. Absolutely terrible game by this Defensive guru. Teddy is no franchise QB so why is he playing when you can actually see if Lock will be. You gave up on a QB who has played 1 season. Now Teddy after beating 3 terrible teams looks the same as Lock did. Same play calling, same O-Line, same WR injuries and Teddy only scoring under 17 points against good teams. Lock did the same last year and you gave up on him. Go get rid of Vic, Shurmur and put in Lock. Don’t care if he throws picks every game you have to see what you have before deciding to move on. Instead you go with a season backup in Teddy to try and save your job. Thank you again to the entire Browns team. I called this from the minute Teddy was named the starter.

  5. Just like a told everyone last week. D’Earnest Johnson (The Browns 3rd string back) could start for most teams.

  6. Mayfield scores 42 in a loss where his defense doesn’t show up, and Keenum scores 17 in a win where they do. And I guarantee you First Take and Get Up will pretend it’s a QB controversy in the making tomorrow morning.

  9. Peyton Manning’s Super Bowl era was paper over cracks. Denver still has NOT drafted an elite QB since Elway retired. It doesn’t matter who the coach is. You’re not beating Mahomes-Carr-Herbert with game manager QB’s. Denver will be in the basement for the next 15 years if it doesn’t find an elite franchise QB, that franchise is where the Raiders were before the move to Vegas.

