Derrick Henry is on pace to break multiple NFL records, but says he isn’t thinking about it

Getty Images

Titans running back Derrick Henry is on pace to re-write the NFL record book this season, but he says that’s the last thing on his mind.

Asked about his record pace today, Henry said he only thinks about team goals, not individual goals.

“I just don’t try to get too caught up in it and worry about things like that,” Henry said. “I really worry about how we do as a team, how we do as an offense, and what I can do to help the team each and every week. How can I be better? Rather than, this record is coming up or I have a chance to break this record. How can I do better each and every week, be a better teammate, be a better leader of this team, go out there and try to take advantage of every opportunity I get to help this team win.”

Henry has 162 carries for 783 yards this season, plus 16 catches for 138 yards, for a total of 178 touches and 921 yards from scrimmage. That puts him on pace to finish the season with 459 carries for 2,219 yards, and 504 touches for 2,610 yards from scrimmage.

Those numbers would break four different NFL records: The all-time record for carries in a season is 416, set by Larry Johnson in 2006. The record for yards in a season is 2,105, set by Eric Dickerson in 1984. The record for touches in a season is 492, set by James Wilder in 1984. And the record for yards from scrimmage in a season is 2,509, set by Chris Johnson in 2009.

Henry may not be thinking about his numbers. But fans with an interest in NFL history will be paying plenty of attention if Henry continues at his current pace.