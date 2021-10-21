DeVonta Smith on Henry Ruggs: That’s my brother from another mother

Getty Images

If there’s one NFL game Nick Saban might find himself checking out this weekend, it’s Sunday’s matchup between the Eagles and Raiders.

The game will feature several former Alabama players, including the top receivers for both teams, Philadelphia’s DeVonta Smith and Las Vegas’ Henry Ruggs.

Smith and Ruggs combined for 2,002 yards receiving and 22 total touchdowns in 2019, their final season together with the Crimson Tide. They’ll be on opposite sidelines on Sunday, but the two remain close.

“That’s my brother from another mother,” Smith said in his Thursday press conference. “That was my roommate in college and things like that. When we were working at Alabama, this is the stuff that we dreamed of — being able to play against each other in the NFL. Now we’re here.”

Smith currently leads the Eagles with 27 catches and 345 yards receiving with one touchdown. After leaving Alabama a year earlier than Smith, Ruggs has improved significantly in his second season. He’s caught 20 passes for a team-leading 445 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

Smith noted he’s been keeping up with what Ruggs has done in Las Vegas and will even have some tips for his defensive teammates.

“Oh yeah, I already told [Ruggs], the little bunch formations where he runs the post — if I see him in a bunch formations, I’m hollering,” Smith said. “I told him, he’s not scoring on that this week.”

Though the two college teammates won’t be on the field at the same time, the matchup between Smith and Ruggs should be fun to watch.