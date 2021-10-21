Eagles activate Dallas Goedert off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Eagles will have one of their key offensive pieces back for Sunday’s matchup against the Raiders.

Philadelphia announced that the team has activated tight end Dallas Goedert off of the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Goedert missed last Thursday’s loss to the Buccaneers after he tested positive for the virus on Oct. 12. Goedert, who is reportedly vaccinated, needed two negative tests separated by 24 hours to rejoin the team.

Now that the Eagles have traded Zach Ertz to the Cardinals, Goedert figures to be a more significant part of Philadelphia’s offense. He has 15 receptions for 216 yards with a pair of touchdowns so far in 2021.

The Eagles selected Goedert in the second round of the 2018 draft.