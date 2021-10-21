Evan Engram tuning out boos and trade talk, focused on Giants

Getty Images

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram heard boos from the home fans during the team’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons in late September. He was booed for his play and heard cheers from the same fans when he came out of the game.

Throw trade rumors on top of that and you could understand why Engram would potentially want out of New York and a fresh start elsewhere.

However, Engram wants nothing of the sort. He’s doing his best to tune out the boos and the trade talk and continue to push forward with the Giants.

“I’m not the type of person to want to tap out or be anywhere else just because there’s some adversity or things that aren’t going the way we want them to go in general,” Engram said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “So of course I want to be here. It’s my job to be here. It’s my job to come in here and work. This team is my family, we’re in adversity and going to war and trying to fix this thing. So yes, I want to be here, and I really don’t want to be asked. That shouldn’t be a question to anybody here.”

Engram’s pass-catching ability has always made him an intriguing piece in the Giants offense. However, he’s been rather inconsistent with drops at times and doesn’t add much in the blocking aspect of the position. Nevertheless, the Giants are a better team when Engram is contributing.

Through four games, Engram has 14 catches for 127 yards. He has yet to find the end zone this season. With injuries plaguing the Giants offense, he’s one of the few proven pieces still standing.

Engram intends to keep pushing forward hoping to make the Giants a better football team.

“My job here is to play football. I’m a New York Giant. People in this building believe in me. They believe in us,” Engram said.