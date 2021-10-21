Former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady faces an Ohio State quarterback for first time

Getty Images

Sunday’s game between the Bears and the Buccaneers features not only the largest age gap between starting quarterbacks but also the first game for former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady against a former Ohio State quarterback.

Amazingly, in 21 years as a starter, Brady has never started against an Ohio State quarterback.

“Why is there not a lot of Ohio State quarterbacks in the pros?” Brady said during his weekly press conference, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “A lot of Michigan guys over the years, not a lot of Ohio State guys.”

Ohio State has had only a handful of first-round quarterbacks, ever. The Bears took Don Scott in 1941, the Colts took Art Schlichter in 1982, Washington took Dwayne Haskins in 2019, and the Bears took Justin Fields in 2021.

During Brady’s career, however, more quarterbacks have been drafted out of Ohio State than Michigan. Seven quarterback were selected in the draft from Ohio State: Steve Bellisari in 2002 (Rams, round six); Craig Krenzel in 2004 (Bears, round five); Troy Smith in 2007 (Ravens, round five); Terrelle Pryor in the 2011 compensatory draft (Raiders, round three); Cardale Jones in 2016 (Bills, round four); Haskins; and Fields.

In contrast, only four Michigan quarterbacks have been drafted during Brady’s career, after him: Drew Henson in 2003 (Texans, round six); John Navarre in 2004 (Cardinals, round seven); Chad Henne in 2008 (Dolphins, round two); Jack Rudock in 2016 (Lions, round six).

Basically, neither school has produced a great NFL quarterback in recent years. Other than the greatest of all time, that is.