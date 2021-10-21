Jabrill Peppers on possibility of trade: I just want to win, baby

Getty Images

The NFL’s trade deadline is on November 2 and that means increased chatter about players who could be on the move for the next couple of weeks.

Players on teams with losing records and little hope of turning things around hear their names mentioned more often than others, especially if they are in the final year of their contract and seeing a change in their role. Giants safety Jabrill Peppers qualifies on that front.

Peppers is in the final year of his deal with a 1-5 team and he’s played less on defense this season than he has in past years, which has led to some speculation that the Giants could move him for draft assets. On Wednesday, Peppers was asked at his press conference about whether he wants and expects to stick around.

“I just want to win, baby. I want to make plays, go out there and win ball games,” Peppers said.

Winning and making plays have not happened enough for the Giants during Peppers’ time with the team, but it remains to be seen if there’s a deal out there for him that they think will improve their chances of changing that in the future.