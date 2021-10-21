Jaylen Waddle: We’re focused on playing the game, not trade rumors

Getty Images

The Dolphins have been linked with a pursuit with Deshaun Watson since his desire to be traded first surfaced earlier this year and the possibility of bringing him to Miami is back on the front burner this week.

A report from John McClain of the Houston Chronicle on Wednesday said that deal could be consummated before the week is out. Such a trade would be a major shift in the direction of the franchise, but a couple of the team’s rookies say that the chatter isn’t interfering with their preparations for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Left tackle Liam Eichenberg said on Thursday that “it’s just a distraction and we need to focus on the Falcons.” Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle echoed that sentiment.

“Everyone is just focused on playing the game and winning, not the rumors,” Waddle said, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Current Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would be the player most impacted by a Watson trade and he spoke to reporters on Wednesday before the report came out, so he’ll have to share his feelings about playing football amid the speculation at a later date.