Joe Brady addresses possibility LSU might have interest in him

Getty Images

When LSU announced earlier this week the school and its football coach, Ed Orgeron, have mutually agreed to part ways at the end of the season, Joe Brady’s name quickly was mentioned as a candidate for the job.

The Panthers’ offensive coordinator was in Baton Rouge in 2019, helping direct one of the greatest offenses in college football history. LSU won the national title with Joe Burrow, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr. leading the way.

Brady’s contributions in his one season as the school’s passing game coordinator and receivers coach won’t soon be forgotten. That would seem to make Brady, 32, a popular choice of alumni, though athletic director Scott Woodward is known for his flash hires. He hired Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M.

“I didn’t really have any thoughts on it,” Brady said Thursday. “Unfortunately for us, we had just come off of a loss when all that stuff came out, so there was a lot more things on my mind. I don’t have many thoughts on that. I had a great experience my time there, but I was way more concerned with our performance this past Sunday and finding ways to improve it this Sunday.

“All those things from a coaching perspective are things I don’t really pay a lot of attention to. It’s one of those things that after the season I think about those things, but right now I have to do a better job at being the offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers and that’s all I’m really concerned about right now.”

Brady has had far less success in the NFL with Teddy Bridgewater and now Sam Darnold as his quarterback.