Joe Judge: It all comes down to me; the fish stinks from the head down

Getty Images

The Giants are slogging through another bad start and it has head coach Joe Judge using clichés to take responsibility six games into the season.

New York is 1-5 for the second year in a row under Judge — though last year that one victory came in the team’s sixth game. The club finished the season 6-10 in 2020, narrowly missing the NFC East title to 7-9 Washington.

But this year’s team has shown little progress, losing an ugly 38-11 game to the Rams last Sunday.

For his part, Judge is vowing to right the ship.

“I’m the head coach. It’s my responsibility,” Judge said Thursday, via Art Stapleton of northjersey.com. “Point blank. Every player on this field, every position group, the execution, it all comes down to me. The fish stinks from the head down. I’ve been taught that by great guys I’ve worked for and played for. There’s no excuses.

“There’s no exceptions. You demand it of your coaches to make sure players are playing the right way. You demand it of your players about what to do, and they have to go out there and do it. But it starts with me and ends with me.”

While this year’s team is on Judge, it’s more likely that he’s just a symptom and not the root cause of New York’s larger issues. The Giants have recorded double-digit losses in six of the seven full seasons since 2014 and look like they’re headed for the same result in 2021. That spans four head coaching tenures, dating back to Tom Coughlin’s last two years with the franchise.

Until the Giants get the right decision-makers in place, it’s going to be hard to dig out of the hole the franchise has been in for the better part of the last decade.