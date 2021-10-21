Jonnu Smith: We know we’re not a 2-4 team

Getty Images

Tight end Jonnu Smith was born during Bill Parcells’ time as the head coach of the Patriots in the mid-1990s, so he might not be familiar with one of Parcells’ most memorable sayings.

Parcells believed a team was what their record says they are, but Smith argued that’s not the case for the 2021 Patriots on Wednesday. Last Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys dropped them to 2-4 as they prepare to face the Jets and Smith’s feeling is that the team is better than their record says it is.

“There is an element of urgency that we need to have. We’re flipping a new page,” Smith said, via Chris Mason of MassLive.com. “We’re 2-4 but we know we’re not a 2-4 team.”

While Smith feels the record isn’t indicative of the team’s ability, others feel that Smith’s production hasn’t measured up to the big contract he signed as a free agent this offseason. He has 16 catches for 124 yards, but said he’s less concerned about a “breakout game” than he is about being on a winning team. Busting out offensively would probably help on that front.