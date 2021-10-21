Josh Jacobs: It was like there was no anxiety on the sideline with Rich Bisaccia as coach

Getty Images

Jon Gruden’s resignation as Raiders head coach could have thrown the team into disarray.

Instead, Las Vegas went to Denver and notched a decisive victory over the Broncos.

According to running back Josh Jacobs, Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia brought a significantly different demeanor to the position than his predecessor.

“Man, the sideline … it was like [there was no] anxiety,” Jacobs said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It was weird. It was like everybody was calm. You didn’t have somebody cussing at you, or going crazy at the refs. None of that.”

Jacobs added that if a mistake or bad play occurred, everyone was able to move on seamlessly.

“[I]t was like, ‘OK, not going to harp on it, next play.’ The guys all kind of motivated each other,” Jacobs said. “You saw a lot of defensive guys standing up and offensive guys jumping off the bench when the defense made plays. I was like, that’s the right type of energy that we needed. I loved it.”

Jacobs had his most productive day of the season in Sunday’s victory, recording 82 yards from scrimmage with a rushing touchdown.

The Raiders will try to keep the good vibes going against the Eagles at home in Week Seven.