Julian Blackmon tore his Achilles in Wednesday’s Colts practice

Colts safety Julian Blackmon went down with an injury in Wednesday’s practice and it will keep him out for the rest of the season.

The Colts announced on Thursday that Blackmon tore his Achilles as the team was preparing for Sunday night’s game against the 49ers.

Blackmon started the first six games of the year for the Colts. He had 34 tackles and a forced fumble in those appearances.

The 2020 third-round pick started 14 regular season games as a rookie and also started the team’s lone postseason outing.

Khari Willis, Andrew Sendejo, and George Odum are the other safeties on the active roster in Indianapolis. They created cap space by reworking T.Y. Hilton‘s deal this week and could put some of it toward an outside acquisition to bolster the group.