Kyle Shanahan expects Jimmy Garoppolo to be 100 percent by Sunday

Getty Images

49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) remained limited in practice Thursday, while rookie quarterback Trey Lance (knee) still is out.

After sitting out the Week 5 loss to the Cardinals, which led to Lance’s first career start, Garoppolo is expected to return to the starting lineup. The 49ers had a bye last weekend.

“He’s getting better each day,” coach Kyle Shanahan said on KNBR on Thursday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I mean, there shouldn’t be any problem with him by Sunday at all. Any time you’re coming off the calf injury like that, it takes a little time to get that soreness out, so you’ll see it on some throws here and there. But each day it gets much better, and I think he’ll be feeling 100 percent by Sunday.”

Garoppolo has completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 925 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions in four games this season.

With Lance not expected to play, the 49ers will have to promote Nate Sudfeld from the practice squad to serve as the backup against the Colts.

Left tackle Trent Williams (ankle, elbow) and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) remained out of practice. Linebacker Marcell Harris (thumb) and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (calf) were limited.