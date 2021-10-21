Latavius Murray, Sammy Watkins miss another practice

Getty Images

It’s looking more likely that the Ravens will be playing without running back Latavius Murray and wide receiver Sammy Watkins when they host the Bengals this Sunday.

Murray and Watkins missed a second straight day of practice on Wednesday. Murray has an ankle injury he suffered last Sunday and Watkins is dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of that game.

The Ravens have a bye in Week Eight, which would give both players an extended stretch to heal up.

Ty'Son Williams was inactive last weekend and will likely be back in the backfield mix with Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell if Murray does miss the game.

Center Bradley Bozeman (back), left tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee), and cornerback Tavon Young (knee) returned to practice after sitting out on Wednesday.