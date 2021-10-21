Marcus Maye: Jets know I want to be here

Getty Images

Jets safety Marcus Maye is playing out this season on the franchise tag and he said on Thursday that he’s not looking to go anywhere else.

Maye hurt his ankle in Week Three and his agent tweeted that he’d be healthy in time for the trade deadline, which some took as a hint that Maye was looking to move to another team. Maye told reporters on Thursday that he isn’t trying to find an exit.

“They know I want to be here,” Maye said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “They know I’m 100 percent with my guys.”

Maye also addressed a February arrest for DUI that he did not inform the team about until it was reported this month. He said he’s spoken to the team about it and they’ve moved on to a point where he doesn’t “think there’s a trust issue” moving forward.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said this week that it “looks promising” for Maye to play against the Patriots this weekend.