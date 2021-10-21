Matt LaFleur: We’re fortunate to get someone like Whitney Mercilus at this point in the season

Getty Images

Needing a boost to their group of edge rushers, the Packers signed former Texan Whitney Mercilus this week.

Mercilus, 31, has been a consistent presence for Houston since the team drafted him in the first round back in 2012, recording 57.0 sacks for the franchise. He recorded 3.0 sacks and four tackles for loss in six games before Houston decided to let him go.

During his Thursday press conference, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said the team was fortunate to land Mercilus in mid-October.

“Everything I’ve heard about him as a man is A-plus,” LaFleur said. “And then I’ve been on teams that have gone against him and he’s always been a problem to play against. So I think we’re pretty fortunate to get a guy of his caliber in this time of the season.

“He just is a guy that you’ve got to account for and he’s been doing it for a long time at a high level. Like I said, you usually don’t find those types of players at this juncture of the season.”

Green Bay is down Za’Darius Smith and Chauncey Rivers, who are both on injured reserve. And Preston Smith played only eight snaps in last week’s win over the Bears due to an oblique injury.