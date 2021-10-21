Matt Rhule “bought in” on Sam Darnold, “not looking anywhere else” at QB

Getty Images

Wednesday’s report that a trade sending Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Dolphins could be completed by the end of the week was followed by one indicating other teams have also been in communication about a Watson deal.

The Panthers were named as one of those teams, which led to a question for Panthers head coach Matt Rhule during a conference call with Giants reporters about whether the team is doing due diligence on quarterbacks who could be available. Rhule said that he thinks Sam Darnold will be a “great quarterback” and that the team is not working on anything else.

“I’m bought in on Sam,” Rhule said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “My biggest thing is making sure that me and [quarterbacks coach] Sean Ryan and [offensive coordinator] Joe Brady do a better job of putting Sam in the best position. He’s my focus and I expect him to play his best football moving forward. I’m not looking anywhere else.”

Darnold is signed for next season as a result of the Panthers exercising their fifth-year option on his contract, but that probably wouldn’t preclude a move if the Panthers aren’t sold on him as the long-term answer at the position. Based on what Rhule said Thursday, that decision will be made over the next 11 games.